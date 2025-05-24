Mogadishu – The Federal Government of Somalia’s Minister of Defence, Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, on Friday chaired the monthly meeting of the Technical Committee on Stabilization Affairs Coordination. The session brought together representatives from various federal ministries and agencies tasked with harmonizing stabilization efforts across the country. Also in attendance was the Chief of the Somali National Army (SNA), General Odawaa Yusuf Raage, whose presence underscored the meeting’s focus on the intersection of military progress and post-conflict stabilization.

The Technical Committee, led by Abdicasiis Ahmed Gurbiye, Director of Public Engagement and Outreach at the Ministry of Interior, provided an in-depth briefing on the committee’s goals. These include:

Enhancing coordination between federal agencies on stabilization operations.

Unifying government messaging to promote national unity and public trust.

Increasing public awareness through consistent and accurate communication.

Aligning institutional agendas during ongoing military and stabilization operations.

Gurbiye highlighted that the committee was established to support Somalia’s broader state-building agenda, especially as the government intensifies its offensive against Al-Shabaab militants and seeks to stabilize liberated areas.

Chief of Defence Forces, General Odawaa, praised the committee’s work and emphasized the importance of synchronized civilian-military efforts. He gave updates on current operations where Somali troops are pursuing remnants of extremist groups in central and southern Somalia.

General Odawaa stressed that the committee has a key role to play in consolidating military gains by facilitating post-conflict recovery, strengthening trust with local populations, and showcasing military achievements.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Ahmed Fiqi highlighted the vital role of strategic communication and media in supporting national defence goals. He emphasized:

The importance of countering extremist propaganda through unified and credible messaging.

The need to amplify the successes of the Somali National Army and the federal government.

The urgency of mobilizing public support for the final phase of the military campaign against Khawarij (a term used for Al-Shabaab militants).

The role of media outlets in boosting national morale and promoting peacebuilding narratives.

Minister Fiqi urged all involved stakeholders to double down on stabilization efforts and prepare for what he described as the “final and decisive stage” in Somalia’s long fight to liberate all territories from extremist control.