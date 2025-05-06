JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — A Somali national was killed in a brutal armed ambush along the volatile Juba–Terekeka highway in South Sudan, underscoring the growing threat to civilians and foreign nationals traveling through conflict-prone regions of the young East African nation.

The fatal incident, which occurred on May 6, 2025, was confirmed by the spokesperson of South Sudan’s People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), Major General Lul Ruai Koang, who identified the assailants as armed operatives belonging to the SPLA-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) — a rebel group led by former Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

The victim, a Somali citizen whose identity has not been officially released, was reportedly traveling aboard a commercial vehicle when it came under attack. According to military sources, the victim was burned inside the vehicle after gunmen ambushed and set it ablaze near the town of Terekeka, located north of the capital, Juba.

General Lul Ruai condemned the attack as a “terrorist act targeting civilians”, and offered condolences to the Somali people and the victim’s family. “This is a cowardly attack designed to spread fear and destabilize the fragile peace,” he said in a statement. He pledged a full investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Although no formal claim of responsibility has been issued by the SPLA-IO, the military maintains the group was behind the attack — part of a broader campaign of ambushes and road violence that has plagued central regions of South Sudan.

The ambush occurred on a remote stretch of road linking Juba to Terekeka, a known hotspot for rebel activity. The area has seen an uptick in insecurity in recent months as political tensions flare ahead of anticipated national elections, and as armed factions vie for control of key trade routes.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but it appears to be part of ongoing skirmishes between government forces and SPLA-IO insurgents. Analysts say the highway, which is vital for commerce and humanitarian aid deliveries, has become a strategic target for armed groups seeking to disrupt state authority.

For Somali nationals — many of whom engage in small- and medium-scale trade within South Sudan — the killing raises urgent questions about the safety of diaspora communities and foreign workers in the region.

Eyewitnesses and initial reports suggest the assailants staged a sudden roadblock, opening fire on passing vehicles and singling out passengers. The Somali victim, trapped in the burning wreckage, died at the scene before help could arrive. No other fatalities have been reported as of now, though investigations are ongoing.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has struggled with recurring civil conflict, internal power struggles, and a series of failed peace deals. The SPLA-IO — originally formed in opposition to President Salva Kiir’s administration — signed a tenuous peace agreement in 2018, but localized violence and factional divisions persist.

Despite international efforts to stabilize the country, many regions remain lawless, with armed militias routinely engaging in attacks against civilians, aid workers, and traders. The Juba–Terekeka highway, though critical for movement between the capital and northern regions, has long been identified as high-risk due to insurgent ambushes and weak security presence.

This incident has sparked deep concern within the Somali community in South Sudan, particularly among merchants and transporters who rely on road networks for daily operations. Community leaders are calling for enhanced protection measures, including military escorts for commercial convoys, and diplomatic engagement between Mogadishu and Juba to safeguard Somali citizens.

By the time this article was published, the Federal Government of Somalia has not yet issued an official response, but sources suggest a statement is imminent. It is expected that Somali officials will demand a thorough investigation and may seek international support to hold the perpetrators accountable.