Somali Bantu parliamentarians condemn arrest of military captain & call for investigation

Members of the Somali Parliament representing the Jarer Weyne community have strongly criticized the recent arrest of Military Captain Shegow Ahmed Ali and his contingent of armed personnel in Mogadishu.

Senators and MPs held a press conference to express their discontent with the government’s handling of the arrest and called for a prompt investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

The parliamentarians condemned the fatalities, injuries, and damage that occurred during the arrest, characterizing the events as oppressive.

They called upon the Federal Government of Somalia to ensure the rights and well-being of the detained officer and his men, emphasizing the importance of a fair legal process. Additionally, they urged the protection of citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

Protests in support of the detained officer and his team have taken place in Mogadishu, Jowhar, and Beledweyne. Unfortunately, clashes between security forces and protesters have resulted in casualties, including one fatality and several injuries.

Federal lawmaker Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame criticized the government’s use of violent tactics against demonstrators and emphasized that the military officer’s detention should have required a court order. He condemned the use of live ammunition during the protests, expressing concern about the escalating situation.

The arrested military captain, Shegow Ahmed Ali, and his armed men were apprehended on allegations of undermining the security of the capital and engaging in clashes with security personnel.

The police claimed to have discovered stolen mobile phones and counterfeit banknotes at his residence. The parliamentarians have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest to ensure transparency and justice.

