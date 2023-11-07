Somali army liberates Barag Mohamed Da’ud in the Mudug region

The Somali military has taken control of the Barag Mohamed Da’ud area, located 16 km from Dabagalo, a village in Mudug’s region, which is surrounded by local militias.

According to state media, the operation was part of the ongoing anti-al Shabab efforts in Galmudug State and was spearheaded by the commander of the 21st division, Lieutenant Colonel Abdi Salad, and the former commander of the 21st division, General Hassan Jamici.

The troops conducted extensive investigations in the forested area in order to eliminate any remaining militants.

Barag Mohamed Da’ud is located in the Mudug region’s Harardhere town. The Somali government-led forces took control of the port town of Harardhere and the nearby town of Galcad in June.

Until 2011, Harardhere was a major base for pirates hijacking merchant ships. It was later taken over by al-Shabab, which rebelled against the government in 2007 before swearing allegiance to al-Qaeda.

For most of its history, Harardhere was a historic town that was included in many Somali sultanates like the Ajuran Sultanate and Hiraab Imamate , who ruled over the town since 13th century.

After Somalia gained independence, the town developed and gave birth to many prominent Somali politicians and military officials like Abdirashid Ali Shermake the second president of Somalia .

