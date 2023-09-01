The President of the Hirshabelle Regional State, Ali Hussein Gudlawe Hussein, paid a visit to the Somali National Army and neighborhood militia forces stationed in Darulnaim,

a town in the Middle Shabelle region, along with the country’s Army Chief, General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin, the Chairman of the Military Court, Colonel Shute, and lawmakers On Thursday.

The Army Commander honored the soldiers in Darulnaim for their commitment to protecting and assisting in the liberation of several strategically vital areas in the area by promoting each of them by one rank during the visit. In addition, he promised to change the custom and raise the soldiers’ pay in accordance with their rank.

President Guudlawe helped boost the army’s morale by giving the commanders camels and advising them to step up their anti-al-Shabaab operations in order to liberate the last remaining areas under the group’s control.

Sheikh Abdulkadir Somow, a representative of Ahlu Suna Waljamaa, along with other representatives—among them Army Chief General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin—inspected the troops stationed in the Middle Shabelle district’s Alkhowther village.

The spokeswoman for Ahlu Suna Waljamaa made a support donation of six camels to encourage their continued commitment to the conflict with the insurgent group.

The need to expedite military operations across the nation in response to a defeat suffered by the government army in the Galgadud region serves as the driving force behind this army. Following a fatal al-Shabaab attack on soldiers in Cowsweyne village on Saturday reports state that Somali government troops have evacuated from El Dheer, Masagaway, Gal’ad, and Budbud in the Galgadud region.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia, vowed that military operations against al-Shabab would continue until a decisive victory was attained.

