The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur, and his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Yaşar Güler, held a significant meeting at the Turkish Ministry of Defence headquarters to discuss enhancing the relationship between the two nations.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties, boosting cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and advancing the training of the Somali National Army.

During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of a robust and long-term partnership to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Minister Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur expressed his deep appreciation for Turkey’s unwavering support in the ongoing fight against terrorism, highlighting the critical role this support plays in Somalia’s efforts to secure lasting peace and stability.

The meeting underscored the mutual commitment of both nations to work closely in addressing shared security challenges, including counter-terrorism efforts and military capacity-building for the Somali armed forces.

The collaboration between Somalia and Turkey continues to be a vital aspect of the broader regional strategy to maintain security and foster development in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey has been a consistent partner in supporting Somalia’s security sector, providing essential training, resources, and strategic support.