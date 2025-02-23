The Minister of Ports and Marine Transport of Somalia, MP Mahmoud Aden Geesood, recently hosted a high-level delegation led by the Minister of Transport, Ports, and Technology of Oman, Said bin Hamoud.

The key focus of the meeting was the development and investment in Somalia’s strategic ports, including the much-anticipated Hobyo Port.

The Omani delegation expressed its strong commitment to supporting the development of multiple Somali ports, with the Omani government aiming to play a pivotal role in financing the construction and modernization of these key infrastructure projects. Hobyo Port, in particular, was identified as a priority due to its potential to boost regional trade and economic development.

The meeting was attended by Somali Members of Parliament (MPs), including those from the parliamentary committee overseeing the Hobyo Port project, as well as prominent Somali business leaders and the Omani Ambassador to Somalia.

Representatives from various Omani institutions also participated, showing keen interest in the opportunity to invest in the port sector.

At the meeting, both the Omani Minister of Transport and his Deputy affirmed their country’s full commitment to financing the construction of Hobyo Port.

They also expressed willingness to support the development of additional ports in Somalia that are in need of infrastructure upgrades and investments. The joint effort is seen as a critical step in enhancing Somalia’s port infrastructure, which is expected to significantly contribute to the economic growth of the region.

With the support of the Omani government, these port developments are poised to improve Somalia’s connectivity to global markets, facilitate trade, and create job opportunities, fostering long-term economic stability and prosperity for the country