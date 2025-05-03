In a show of support and encouragement, the Somali Ambassador paid an inspirational visit to a group of dedicated Somali athletes and runners currently training in the high-altitude city of Eldoret, Kenya — a place renowned as the home of world-class distance runners.

The athletes, many of them young and full of ambition, have been training alongside some of the most elite runners in the world. Eldoret’s unique training environment and competitive atmosphere provide a golden opportunity for these Somali sports talents to refine their techniques, strengthen their endurance, and prepare themselves for major regional and international competitions.

The Ambassador’s visit was not only symbolic but also deeply meaningful. It underscored the Somali government’s growing commitment to investing in youth, sports, and national representation on global stages.

Meeting the athletes personally, he offered words of motivation, praised their resilience, and reminded them that they carry the hopes and pride of a nation that believes in their potential.

“We are proud of you,” the Ambassador said. “Your dedication is already rewriting the narrative for Somali sports. Keep pushing, keep dreaming, and know that you are not alone — your nation is behind you.”

Several of these young athletes have already participated in regional competitions, earning medals, recognition and respect. Their progress shows talent that Somalia possesses — talent that only needs nurturing and the right platform to shine.

The visit also opened discussions around future collaborations with Kenyan sports community, increased support for training, and the vision of creating a sustainable athletic development pipeline for East-Africa youth.

As these runners lace up their shoes each morning under the Eldoret sunrise, they do so with a renewed sense of purpose and national pride. “The road ahead may be long, but with support, determination, Somali athletes are poised to step into the global spotlight.” Said Ambasador Abdulle