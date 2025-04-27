The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the United Republic of Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, participated in the 47th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the East African Community (EAC), where he highlighted Somalia’s commitment to regional cooperation and economic integration.

Speaking at the high-level meeting, Ambassador Ilyas emphasized Somalia’s determination to fully implement the agreements it has signed as part of its recent accession to the East African Community.

He praised the progress made within Somalia in terms of peace, economic growth, and governance reforms, stating that the country is ready to play an active role in the regional bloc.

The Ambassador addressed key issues affecting Somali citizens across the region, particularly challenges related to travel and trade within EAC member states.

He noted that many Somali nationals are involved in business activities across East Africa, yet continue to face obstacles due to visa restrictions and travel limitations.

“Somali citizens are facing barriers to movement within the EAC, which hinders not only their economic activities but also undermines the principle of regional integration,” said Ambassador Ilyas.

“All EAC member states must lift visa restrictions and remove travel-related barriers for Somali nationals in order to ensure equality, unity, and shared prosperity in the region.”

He urged EAC member states to promote inclusive policies that guarantee freedom of movement, fair treatment, and access to opportunities for all East Africans, including Somalis.

The Ambassador’s remarks reflect Somalia’s eagerness to contribute meaningfully to the goals and objectives of the EAC, particularly in strengthening economic ties, boosting intra-regional trade, and promoting the free movement of people and goods.

Somalia officially joined the East African Community in 2023, becoming the eighth member of the regional bloc that includes Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and now Somalia.

The country’s membership is seen as a significant step toward enhancing regional cooperation and development across the Horn and East Africa.

The EAC Council of Ministers meeting serves as a key platform for member states to discuss and coordinate policy matters, harmonize regulations, and review progress on the implementation of regional strategies and initiatives.

Ambassador Ilyas concluded his statement by reaffirming Somalia’s dedication to working closely with all EAC partners to ensure that the vision of a fully integrated and prosperous East African region becomes a reality.