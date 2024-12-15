Somalia Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle inaugurated the exhibition, showcasing Somali culture and business, which was held in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The Somali Ambassador, accompanied by ministers from the Mombasa County Government, business leaders, and other dignitaries, attended a dinner event marking the opening of the Firi Festival, held at the Blue Sky Hotel.

The hosting of the exhibition and the Somali business showcase at the Firi Festival serves as a testament to the beauty and richness of Somali culture.

It also highlights the important role that Somalis have played in the development and progress of countries in East Africa.

“It is an honor for the Somali people to showcase their culture and business prowess in Kenya, while also sharing with others the progress they have made,” said Ambassador Jabril.

The exhibition, which entered its forth day today, has attracted thousands of visitors from Mombasa who have come to enjoy the event and make purchases.

The exhibition is taking place at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa.