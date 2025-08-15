BEIJING, China — Somalia’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi, has officially opened a two-week capacity-building workshop for senior officials from the Office of the President and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The training, which runs from August 15 to 29, is organized by the International Cooperation Center of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and focuses on modern governance, leadership, and public administration systems.

The program is designed to tap into China’s extensive experience in state reform, economic liberalization, and successful development strategies. Participants will have the opportunity to observe, discuss, and evaluate practical approaches to achieving sustainable development built on national planning, transparency, and quality public service delivery — with the aim of adapting these lessons to Somalia’s unique context.

Ambassador Hodan emphasized that the workshop aligns with Somalia’s ongoing efforts to reform institutions, stimulate economic growth, and build an efficient and accountable state. She encouraged participants to fully engage and learn from China’s proven governance and reform practices.

“This program is not just about learning theories — it’s about identifying strategies that can be implemented in Somalia’s own development journey,” she told attendees.

Representatives from the NDRC reiterated their commitment to supporting Somalia in areas such as administrative reform, institutional rebuilding, infrastructure development, and investment promotion.

The Somalia–China partnership, they noted, is a strategic relationship aimed at strengthening political, economic, and technical cooperation between the two nations.

This workshop is the latest in a series of bilateral initiatives underlining Somalia’s drive to build capacity in governance and public sector management through international collaboration.