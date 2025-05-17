GARISSA, Kenya – The Somali Ambassador to Kenya, Ambassador Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, participated in the opening events of the Garissa Cultural Festival 2025, underscoring the deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic ties between Somalia and northeastern Kenya.

Ambassador Jabril was among honored guests at a Gala Dinner hosted by Garissa Governor H.E. Nathif Jama, ahead of the festival’s official inauguration. The event brought together diplomats, community leaders, and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate the rich heritage and diversity of Garissa County.

In brief remarks, Ambassador Jabril highlighted the historical and cultural bonds shared between communities across the border, praising the festival as an “important platform for cultural diplomacy, mutual respect, and regional cooperation.” “This festival is more than a cultural showcase — it is a reaffirmation of our shared identity, resilience, and the deep ties between our peoples,” said Ambassador Jabril.

The Garissa Cultural Festival is an annual event that celebrates the traditions, music, art, and cuisine of the region’s diverse ethnic groups, including Somali, Borana, and other Cushitic communities. This year’s edition is expected to attract thousands of attendees from across Kenya, Somalia, and the diaspora.

The ambassador’s presence also reflects Somalia’s ongoing commitment to strengthening people-to-people relations and cultural engagement with Kenyan communities, particularly in regions with strong historical ties to Somalia.

As the festival gets underway, organizers hope it will serve as a beacon of unity, peacebuilding, and cross-border collaboration in the Horn of Africa.