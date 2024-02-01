SODMA donates essential medicine and food supplies to flood ravaged Gedo region

Somali Disaster Management Management Agency (SODMA) has on Wednesday handed over 3,000 tons of food and medicine to the Jubbaland State of Somalia, to help the Somali people severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods in Gedo region.

The commissioner of the SODMA, Mohamud Maallim Abdulle, handed over the relief essential shipment to Gedo Regional Governor Abdullahi Shimbir and other senior Jubbaland State officials at a brief ceremony held at the agency’s head quarters in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Moalim said that the humanitarian supplies is parts of ongoing efforts by SODMA to alleviating the suffering of the Somali people ravaged by natural disasters.

He commended Jubbaland administration for their tireless to helping the vulnerable families adversely afffected by El-Nino rains.

Governor Shimbir on his part, expressed gratitude to SODMA for its unwavering support to Jubbaland State saying that the donation is set to play a critical role in efforts aimed at mitigating the effects of the heavy torrential rains.

The disaster agency has also donated to Gedo Region a new type of boat that was designed to rescue the people marooned by floods across the region.

Jubbaland State especially Gedo region is among the areas severely affected by the torrential downpour which have caused large displacement of people and destroyed critical infrastructure rendering the transportation of humanitarian support and rescue mission impossible.

