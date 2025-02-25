The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has dispatched 11 trucks of critical humanitarian aid to the regions of El- Ali Axmed and Al-Kowsar in the Middle Shabelle region, which recently endured a devastating terrorist attack.

The convoy, which left Mogadishu late last night, is set to benefit approximately 15,000 displaced families who have been affected by the ongoing conflict.

The relief supplies include essential items such as food, medicine, tents, and other necessary materials aimed at helping the displaced communities rebuild their lives. This timely intervention comes as part of SoDMA’s continued efforts to support areas impacted by violence and displacement.

SoDMA Chairman, Mr. Mahmoud Macallin Abdulle, oversaw the dispatch of the aid and highlighted the importance of providing immediate relief to those in need. In his remarks, he praised the resilient local communities of Ceel Cali Axmed and Al-Kowsar, as well as the Somali National Army for their pivotal role in overcoming the insurgents who had attacked these regions.

“We are committed to ensuring that all areas freed from insurgent control receive the aid they need to recover and rebuild,” Chairman Abdulle stated. “The support of the Somali people and the army has been instrumental in restoring peace and safety in these areas.”

This humanitarian operation is a crucial step in alleviating the suffering of families who have endured displacement due to the ongoing security challenges in the region.