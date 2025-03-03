The Somali Disaster Management Agency (@SoDMA_Somalia) has successfully delivered 11 trucks of crucial aid to the recently liberated communities of Adan Yabaal and Al-Kowsar in the Middle Shabelle region.

These areas, which were formerly under the control of Al-Shabaab, have been severely affected by both ongoing conflict and drought conditions. The aid convoy included essential supplies such as food, medicine, and tents, aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the local population.

Residents of these communities, who have faced immense challenges due to prolonged insecurity and harsh environmental conditions, expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention.

The delivery of these supplies is part of SoDMA’s broader efforts to support vulnerable populations and help them rebuild their lives in the wake of conflict and natural disasters.

SoDMA continues to play a critical role in providing humanitarian assistance across Somalia, working to alleviate the suffering of affected communities and promote long-term recovery.