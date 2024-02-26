SODMA Commissioner meets Special Envoy for Stabilization to deliberate bolstering humanitarian aid to stabilized areas

The Commissioner of Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle on Monday received Special Presidential Envoy for Stabilization and Civilian Protection, Omar Hashi, at the agency’s headquarters in the capital Mogadishu.

The Commissioner briefed the special envoy on the agency’s work, including its fforts to provide aid and help civilians in areas liberated from the Al-Shabab militant group.

Moalim thanked Omar for the visit and underscored the unwavering commitment by the agency in bolstering humanitarian support to the vulnerable Somali people adversely affected by the El-Nino induced floods especially in areas recently recovered from the terror group.

The special Presidential Envoy on his part, expressed gratitude to the Agency’s management for the warm welcome and commended it for its continuous support to help the families ravaged by diverse natural disasters across the country.

He emphasized the significance of a robust collaboration between his office and SoDMA in reaching out to the civilian population in the liberated areas and districts.

