SODMA Commissioner meets Saudi Envoy to Somalia; discuss bolstering support for farmers and Somali people afflicted by natural disasters

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency , (SODMA) Mahamuud Moallim has on Thursday held a fruitful meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Somalia Ahmed bin Mohamed al-Mawlid.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly on cooperation and financing of recovery and adaptation projects.

During the meeting, the two officials deliberated various ways to support farmers and herdsmen, especially those who have been adversely impacted by conflicts, floods, and droughts

They also underscored the importance of building and rehabilitating water reservoirs, establishing regional administration emergency response centers, providing medical supplies, and supporting the National Multi-hazard Warning Center.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude towards the Saudi Government for their continuous support towards the Government and the Somali people.

The Commissioner emphasized the urgency of expediting the implementation of ongoing projects and prioritizing the advancement of other deserving initiatives.

Ambassador Al- Mawlid reiterated the Saudi’s government unwavering commitment to bolstering support to the Somali people severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

He commended the efforts of SODMA for its timely response to the families affected by the natural calamities.

