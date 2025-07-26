Beled-Hawo, Gedo – The political tension between Somalia’s Federal Government and the Jubaland administration took a sharp turn today, as former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and his party, Himilo Qaran, issued a scathing statement condemning what they describe as “repeated military offensives” by the federal authorities in Gedo, particularly in the contested town of Beled-Hawo.

In a strongly worded press release, the party expressed its “deep regret” over the federal government’s renewed military push into Jubaland territory, calling the actions “unconstitutional, provocative, and a threat to national unity.”

“Himilo Qaran is dismayed and firmly condemns the repeated offensives by the Federal Government against the Jubaland administration, especially the most recent events in Beled-Hawo,” the statement reads.

The Gedo region—particularly Beled-Hawo, a key border town near Kenya—has been a long-standing flashpoint between the Federal Government in Mogadishu and the semi-autonomous Jubaland administration, led by President Ahmed Madobe.

Since 2019, there have been multiple military stand-offs, with federal troops often clashing with Jubaland-aligned security forces. Tensions briefly simmered down in recent years, but this week’s renewed conflict has re-ignited the debate over federalism, political overreach, and military interference.

Sheikh Sharif, who now chairs the Council of Somali Salvation Forum (Madasha Samatabixinta), warned that the actions of the federal government risk “destabilizing the region and undermining trust in Somalia’s fragile federal system.”

“This is not how you build a nation,” he said during a separate televised interview following the statement. “You cannot preach unity while attacking a fellow federal state with armed force. This is a dangerous precedent.”

Political analysts are reading between the lines: with Somalia preparing for key political reforms and state-building initiatives in the coming months, the renewed friction in Gedo may be part of a wider power struggle—especially over control of borders, taxation, and representation.

Beled-Hawo’s strategic position along the Kenya-Somalia border makes it a crucial town for both security and economic interests. Any instability here has ripple effects that go well beyond the Gedo region.

Himilo Qaran’s statement didn’t stop at condemnation—it also offered a way forward: dialogue, de-escalation, and respect for federal principles. Sheikh Sharif urged all political actors, including the Federal Government, Jubaland, and international partners, to come to the table and resolve their differences peacefully.

“We call on the federal authorities to halt military aggression and instead engage in sincere, inclusive political dialogue that upholds the integrity of the federal system,” the statement concluded.

The events in Beled-Hawo raise uncomfortable questions:

Is Somalia’s federalism under threat?

Are old rivalries being reignited under the guise of “national unity”?

And who stands to benefit from continued chaos in border regions like Gedo?

For Sheikh Sharif and many observers, the message is clear: if Somalia is to move forward, internal conflicts like this must be addressed through talks, not tanks.