The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has urged continued caution despite a significant drop in piracy incidents off the coast of Somalia during the first nine months of 2024.

According to the IMB’s latest report, only eight Somali piracy incidents were recorded, including three hijackings and two vessels fired upon. No attacks were reported between July and September, a period likely influenced by the region’s monsoon season.

However, the IMB Piracy Reporting Center (PRC) warned against complacency, highlighting that Somali pirates still pose a threat. Pirates remain capable of attacking ships more than 1,000 nautical miles from the Somali coast, indicating that the piracy threat is far from over. The report also suggested that some hijackings, particularly of smaller vessels like dhows and fishing boats, may have gone unreported.

Somali piracy peaked between 2008 and 2012, becoming one of the world’s most notorious maritime security issues. Armed groups operating along Somalia’s extensive coastline, often out of desperation due to economic instability and lack of governance, hijacked numerous vessels, including oil tankers and cargo ships, demanding millions in ransom. The problem grew so severe that international coalitions launched naval patrols and implemented strict maritime security measures.

The combined efforts of international navies, increased security protocols aboard vessels, and local initiatives within Somalia led to a sharp decline in piracy. By 2013, incidents had dropped significantly.

However, the IMB has continuously warned that piracy off Somalia could resurge if vigilance is relaxed, given the region’s volatile socio-political environment.

The IMB report revealed that, globally, piracy and armed robbery incidents have reached their lowest levels since 1994, with 79 incidents reported from January to September 2024—down from 99 during the same period in 2023. Of these, 62 vessels were boarded, six were hijacked, and two faced gunfire.

In the Gulf of Guinea, once considered the new global hotspot for piracy, only 12 incidents were reported, marking the lowest number since 1996. Despite this decline, crew safety remains a pressing concern, with 11 crew members kidnapped and 21 taken hostage in the region.

The IMB praised governments and law enforcement for their role in reducing piracy but stressed the importance of not becoming complacent.

IMB Director Michael Howlett commended global efforts to curb piracy but emphasized the need for continued adherence to maritime safety guidelines.

“This is an important time to reinforce our message not to be complacent, and for vessel owners and operators to adhere to IMB guidelines,” said Howlett.

The IMB urged shipmasters and owners to report all actual, attempted, or suspected piracy incidents to the PRC, which acts as the first step in ensuring that authorities can allocate resources effectively to combat maritime piracy.

While the sharp decline in piracy incidents is a positive development, the IMB cautioned that pirates, particularly in Somalia and the Gulf of Guinea, remain a persistent threat to global maritime security.