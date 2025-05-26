Islamabad / Ankara – In a high-profile diplomatic engagement amid rising regional tensions, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Sunday to reinforce strategic ties and thank Turkey for its diplomatic backing during Pakistan’s recent military standoff with India.

The meeting took place as part of Sharif’s four-nation tour, which included stops in Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, aimed at consolidating alliances with regional partners. The visit comes at a time when South Asia has witnessed a brief but intense military flare-up between India and Pakistan.

During their delegation-level meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and committed to deepening their strategic partnership.

Sharif and Erdogan agreed to:

Pursue the USD 5 billion bilateral trade target, a goal previously set by both governments.

Expand cooperation in renewable energy, defense production, information technology, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Promote joint ventures and private sector investment in both countries.

“This visit reaffirms our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen the unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between our two nations,” Prime Minister Sharif said in a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

One of the most significant aspects of the meeting was Sharif’s public gratitude for Turkey’s political and diplomatic support during Pakistan’s recent military standoff with India.

Tensions spiked after a deadly militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on April 22, which resulted in 26 fatalities. India responded with precision airstrikes under “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, targeting alleged terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In retaliation, Pakistan launched attempted strikes on Indian military bases over the following three days. The escalation prompted widespread international concern and was ultimately de-escalated following direct military-to-military talks on May 10 between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations.

Though Turkey did not take a direct role in the conflict, its political messaging in support of Pakistan’s territorial concerns and diplomatic calls for restraint were welcomed in Islamabad. Sharif acknowledged Turkey’s backing as a “gesture of enduring brotherhood.”

Accompanying Sharif during the meeting were:

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar

President Erdogan led the Turkish side, with senior aides from the ministries of foreign affairs, defence, and trade.

The Pakistani delegation described the talks as “warm and most cordial,” underscoring the deep-rooted historical and religious ties between the two countries.

Pakistan and Turkey have long-standing defense and diplomatic relations, with recent years seeing expanded collaboration in drone technology, naval modernization, and regional security coordination. Turkey is one of the few NATO members that maintains a consistently supportive stance toward Pakistan on Kashmir-related issues, often echoing Islamabad’s calls for international mediation.

In contrast, India has deepened its defense ties with Western powers and regional alliances like the Quad (U.S., Japan, Australia, and India), which Turkey is not a part of, adding subtle strategic undertones to Ankara’s South Asian diplomacy.

The meeting between Sharif and Erdogan is likely to be seen in New Delhi as a reaffirmation of regional bloc-building, especially given Iran’s and Azerbaijan’s parallel alignment with Pakistan on several international platforms.