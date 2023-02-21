Security forces end Al-Shabaab residential house siege

Alshabaab militant group has on Tuesday carried out a suicide attack and stormed a residential house belonging to a senior military commander in Mogadishu’s Abdiaziz district.

Security forces ended the siege which lasted over five hours the inside the house, which also houses Ma’awisley militiamen who were recently injured in the ongoing offensive against al-Shabaab in the Hiiraan region.

Militants blasted their way into the high security area in Mogadishu’s Abdiasis district which is close to the residence of deputy parliament speaker and those of other government officials.

Al-Shabaab said it killed at least 70 people, including soldiers and Ma’wisley clan militias from Hiran region, who had been receiving medical treatment at the hospice.

Somali government and security officials have not yet commented on the casualties inflicted by the raid, which comes weeks after the rebel group attacked the office of the city’s mayor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

