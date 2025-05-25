Dar es Salaam – The Second Deputy Speaker of Somalia’s Federal Parliament, Hon. Abdullahi Omar Abshir, paid an official visit to the headquarters of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, during his working trip to the country.

The Deputy Speaker, accompanied by his delegation, was received at the embassy by Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan, Somalia’s envoy to Tanzania. He toured the new Somali embassy building, which is nearing completion, and expressed admiration for the progress made.

Hon. Abshir commended Ambassador Ilyas for his dedicated service, noting that the Somali embassy in Tanzania is set to become one of the most impressive Somali diplomatic missions abroad. He praised the ambassador’s leadership, particularly his voluntary efforts in spearheading the construction of the embassy through a self-reliant initiative.

The visit came as part of the Deputy Speaker’s trip to attend the 19th Summit of the East African Parliamentary Association, held in Dar es Salaam. The summit, which spanned two days, brought together speakers and deputy speakers of parliaments from across the East African Community to discuss regional cooperation and integration.