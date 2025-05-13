WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a sweeping and controversial move that reshapes U.S. military influence in the Middle East, the White House has announced a historic arms agreement with Saudi Arabia valued at $142 billion, alongside a $1.42 billion arms deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including advanced F-35 fighter jets.

This announcement comes during former President Donald Trump’s current tour of the Gulf region — his first visit to the Middle East since reentering the political spotlight. The trip, designed to boost U.S. economic interests and reassert strategic alliances, has quickly produced high-stakes agreements with key regional powers.

According to a statement released by the White House press office on Tuesday morning, the arms deals were finalized following closed-door meetings between U.S. defense and diplomatic officials and Gulf leaders. The Saudi agreement represents one of the largest single arms transactions in U.S. history, including high-tech missile defense systems, drones, tanks, precision-guided munitions, and naval hardware.

The UAE deal, though significantly smaller, includes the acquisition of cutting-edge F-35 stealth fighters, marking a significant step in the country’s bid to modernize its military arsenal and deepen its defense ties with Washington.

Donald Trump, former U.S. President and current political heavyweight, played a pivotal role in brokering the deals during his Middle East visit.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) personally oversaw negotiations on the Saudi side, reiterating his government’s interest in expanding its military capabilities amid regional tensions.

The UAE, led by President Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), signed a parallel agreement focusing on strategic defense cooperation and access to U.S. military technology.

The announcement was made public on May 13, 2025, just hours after Trump landed in Riyadh as part of a broader tour of the Gulf. The agreements were reportedly finalized in the weeks leading up to the trip, but the White House timed the official release to coincide with the high-profile visit.

The deals were signed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during Trump’s state visit.

Additional defense discussions with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are expected as Trump continues his tour, which will next take him to Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The timing of these deals is seen as both strategic and political:

For Trump, the agreements serve as a reaffirmation of his “America First” economic doctrine — emphasizing trade, defense sales, and private-sector engagement abroad.

For the Gulf States, the deals enhance their military deterrence in a region still facing threats from Iran, terrorism, and the volatile situation in Gaza.

With China and Russia expanding their defense relationships in the region, the deals also aim to reestablish U.S. dominance in the Gulf’s military supply chain.

Experts say the massive influx of American weaponry into the Middle East will:

Likely heighten arms races in the Gulf region.

Complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts in Yemen, Iran, and Gaza.

Lead to increased scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, especially progressives who have raised concerns about civilian casualties from U.S.-supplied weapons in prior conflicts.

However, Trump supporters argue the deals will:

Create tens of thousands of American manufacturing jobs.

Strengthen alliances against terrorism and geopolitical rivals like Iran.

Reaffirm U.S. leadership in a region where Chinese and Russian influence is growing.

This deal echoes the 2017 arms deal signed during Trump’s first term, which was valued at $110 billion. That agreement was widely criticized for its role in escalating the war in Yemen and for allegedly enabling human rights abuses. Despite bipartisan pushback at the time, Trump defended it as vital for U.S. industry and global stability. His renewed focus on the region in 2025 appears to follow a similar trajectory — blending economic nationalism, personal diplomacy, and strategic militarization.

Trump is expected to meet with leaders in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the next two days.

Human rights organizations are already calling for transparency on the end-use of the weapons sold.

U.S. Congress will likely debate oversight mechanisms and compliance conditions for the arms packages.