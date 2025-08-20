Mogadishu, – The Somali Military Court this morning carried out a firing squad execution against two members of the Al-Shabaab militant group who had earlier surrendered to the government but were convicted of terrorism-related crimes.

The executions took place at dawn at the Iskuul Buluusiya firing range in Mogadishu, where government security forces carried out the sentences. The men were identified as Saleebaan Hussein Nur Ali, also known as Ali Siyaaf, and Abdulqadir Abuukar Ahmed, known as Nasru-diin Saabir.

Officials from the Military Court were present at the execution site and briefed the media, confirming the men’s roles within Al-Shabaab. According to court officials, both men were members of the group’s amniyaat (intelligence and assassination unit), responsible for targeted killings and surprise attacks in Mogadishu.

The court added that they had previously confessed to orchestrating and carrying out assassinations in the capital, with their recorded confessions publicly released.

This comes just weeks after the Military Court executed six other Al-Shabaab members – Abuukar Ahmed Mohamed (Anwar), Hamsa Jeylaani Abdullahi (Abtiga), Hassan Ali Hussein (Garaad), Qudaama Hamze Yusuf Mohamed (Yahye), Abdi Hassan Rooble (Afeey), and Ibrahim Omar Shamcun (Hubka) – who were found guilty of killings and bombings.

The Military Court has recently resumed carrying out execution sentences against individuals convicted of working with Al-Shabaab, including two Somali National Army soldiers who were executed for collaborating with the group.