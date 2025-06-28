WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a potentially historic breakthrough, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda signed a peace accord in Washington, signaling a hopeful end to decades of hostility, rebel insurgency, and mutual accusations that have destabilized the Great Lakes region of Africa. The agreement, quietly facilitated by the United States government, also raises speculation of strategic U.S. interest in the mineral-rich territories of eastern Congo.

The signing ceremony, held at the U.S. State Department, was attended by foreign ministers from both countries and hailed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who declared the day “a turning point for peace and prosperity in Central Africa.”

“Today, violence and destruction come to an end. The region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity,” Trump said during the announcement.

The DRC–Rwanda conflict has deep roots going back over three decades, including the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, the aftermath of which saw genocidaires and refugees flood into eastern Congo. Rwanda has long accused the DRC of harboring the FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda), while Congo has accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group and plundering its mineral resources.

Despite previous peace agreements brokered by regional blocs and international actors—including the African Union, the United Nations, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC)—most have collapsed due to mistrust, shifting alliances, and unresolved issues over rebel disarmament and foreign interference.

While detailed provisions remain classified or under negotiation, officials confirm the agreement includes:

Disarmament and reintegration of armed groups operating in eastern DRC.

Demarcation of borders and monitoring by an African-led neutral force.

Joint security mechanisms to oversee cross-border stability.

U.S. involvement in mineral certification and regulation to prevent conflict mineral smuggling.

It also emphasizes non-aggression pledges, coordinated humanitarian access, and gradual repatriation of displaced persons.

The choice of Washington as the venue has fueled speculation that the U.S. might be looking to secure access to critical minerals—such as coltan, cobalt, and lithium—essential for the global tech and green energy industries.

Although no formal announcement was made, analysts suggest that American firms may soon be granted contracts in DRC’s mining sector under transparency frameworks outlined in the deal. This follows a global trend of competition over Africa’s strategic resources, with China currently dominating much of the DRC mining landscape.

“This is not just a peace deal; it’s a geostrategic shift,” said one U.S.-Africa policy analyst. “The U.S. is re-entering the mineral diplomacy race in Africa.”

Qatar, which has been actively involved in mediating regional disputes in Africa and the Middle East, reportedly played a behind-the-scenes role in pushing both parties to the table earlier this year. A senior diplomat familiar with the negotiations credited Qatar’s efforts with “cooling tensions when they reached a boiling point in early 2025.”

The African Union welcomed the accord cautiously, calling for a “clear and transparent roadmap” to ensure implementation and prevent another collapse like previous failed treaties.