Russian Business People Explore Cooperation Opportunities with Somalia in Energy & Mineral Extraction

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, recently announced that Russian business people are exploring cooperation opportunities with their Somali counterparts in energy, mineral extraction, and other promising areas.

The announcement comes just days after Russia pledged to supply Somalia’s army with military equipment in its war against terrorism.

In a statement, Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness “to meet the material needs of the Somalian army in its fight against extremists that remain on Somalian territory including al-Shabab and al-Qaeda.”

Russia’s approach to Africa has been centered on forging alliances with regimes or juntas that have been facing insurgencies and internal challenges to their rule, which have been either shunned by the West or have come in conflict with them. In exchange for recognition from the Kremlin and military support from Wagner, African leaders offer Russia prime access to their oil, gas, gold, diamonds, and valuable minerals.

This announcement marks another milestone in Russia’s growing influence in Africa. In 2019, Russia invited representatives of all African states to the first Russia-Africa summit hosted in Sochi. The summit was followed by many initiatives aimed at boosting Russia’s engagement with Africa. One such initiative was the consolidation of the African Union peace and security architecture, such as fighting terrorism, cybercrime, and other threats.

Furthermore, in January last year, Russia established a naval base in the Somali port of Berbera, which contributes to the broader strategy of establishing a more significant footprint in the region. The base is also positioned to secure Russia’s interests in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Horn of Africa.

The move to supply Somalia’s army with military equipment will further strengthen Russia’s position in the region, giving it access to a new partner in the fight against terrorism. The pledge also highlights the significance of Somalia’s strategic location for Russia, which sees it as an essential gateway to the markets of the Gulf. The cooperation opportunities in energy and mineral extraction are also critical for Russia’s economic interests in the region.

However, Russia’s growing influence in Africa has raised concerns among Western nations, who are wary of Moscow’s intentions and fear that its ambitions may come at the expense of stability in the African continent. The UN has issued warnings of Russian interference in democratic processes, and human rights abuses in Africa.

As Russia’s influence continues to grow, African nations will have to weigh the benefits of closer cooperation against the risks of increased tensions with the West.

