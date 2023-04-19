Recognition For Somalia Service Veterans 30 years on

The Australian government accepted a recommendation from the independent Defence Honours and Awards Appeals Tribunal for unit recognition for Australian Defence Force (ADF) service in Somalia during the 1990s.

In the 30th anniversary year of ADF operations in Somalia, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh said it was fitting these individuals receive the recognition they have long advocated for.

“I have accepted the Tribunal’s recommendations and have informed the Governor-General,” Minister Keogh said today. “The Meritorious Unit Citation will recognise the service, contribution and sacrifice made by those ADF members that were deployed in Somalia. I express my deepest gratitude to all those who served. “Service in Somalia represented the ADF’s largest land and sea operation since Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War.”

The Tribunal recommended the award of a Meritorious Unit Citation for the following ADF units who served in Somalia between 1992 and 1995.

“I thank the Tribunal for their work and those who have advocated for this unit recognition,” said Minister Keogh.

“As we approach ANZAC Day, I encourage all Australians to acknowledge and pay tribute to all our service personnel who have engaged in conflict, peacekeeping or humanitarian operations, they each embody the Spirit of the ANZAC.”

The government will make an announcement later this year on how current and former ADF members can receive the insignia of the Meritorious Unit Citation. The Meritorious Unit Citation may be awarded to a unit for sustained outstanding service in warlike operations. It is not an individual honours or award.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

