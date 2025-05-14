Doha, Qatar – The government of Qatar is set to host a major international donor conference at the end of this month aimed at mobilizing financial support for the African Union Somalia Mission (AUSSOM), the new regional peacekeeping operation tasked with stabilizing Somalia and countering terrorism.

The conference comes at a pivotal moment as the African Union (AU) transitions its peacekeeping footprint in Somalia under a new mandate. The goal: to ensure Somalia doesn’t relapse into chaos as external forces draw down and the Somali National Army (SNA) takes on more responsibility.

The upcoming event, to be held in Doha, will bring together high-level delegations from:

The African Union (AU)

The United Nations (UN)

The Federal Government of Somalia

Key donor nations

Regional stakeholders and security partners

The central focus of the summit is to secure urgent funding for AUSSOM’s ongoing operations, which include peacebuilding, anti-terrorism efforts, and civilian protection in volatile regions of Somalia.

According to the United Nations, AUSSOM faces a shortfall of $41.6 million — a critical gap that threatens the operational continuity and morale of troops on the ground.

Following the planned drawdown of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by the end of 2024, AUSSOM was launched to take its place as a leaner, more flexible, and Somali-led peacekeeping framework.

Without urgent financial backing, AUSSOM risks stalling, undermining years of progress made in countering extremist groups like Al-Shabaab and rebuilding local governance in recovered areas.

Qatar, known for its diplomatic engagement in regional stability efforts, has committed to playing a leading role in supporting Somalia’s path toward peace. The Qatari government views its hosting of the conference as part of a broader strategy to promote security, diplomacy, and development in the Horn of Africa.

However, the effort has not been universally supported. The United States, in particular, has objected to funding AUSSOM through UN resolution framework 2719, arguing that Somalia does not yet meet the governance and accountability standards required for such a mechanism.

Washington has advocated for alternative funding models, potentially more bilateral or performance-based in nature, reflecting a broader shift in its Africa engagement strategy.

AUSSOM was created as a successor to ATMIS, which itself replaced the long-running AMISOM peacekeeping mission. The new mandate seeks to prioritize Somali ownership, lean military presence, and cost-effective stabilization.

Key priorities under AUSSOM include:

Strengthening Somali security institutions

Facilitating stabilization in liberated territories

Supporting elections and local governance structures

Enhancing coordination with humanitarian and development partners

Security experts warn that any funding gap could:

Undermine the momentum of recent counter-terrorism gains

Leave liberated areas vulnerable to insurgent resurgence

Weaken international confidence in Somalia’s transition to stability

Embolden non-state armed groups to regroup

Analysts also note that Qatar’s diplomatic hosting of the conference signals its growing ambition as a key power broker in African affairs — particularly in fragile and conflict-prone regions.