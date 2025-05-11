MOSCOW / KYIV / ISTANBUL —Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to engage in direct peace talks with Ukraine, in what appears to be a rare diplomatic overture after years of relentless warfare. The announcement, delivered in a late-night televised address from the Kremlin, marks a potentially pivotal moment in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has raged since early 2022.

According to Putin, the proposed talks are scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul, a city that previously hosted negotiations between the two nations. His remarks came just hours after a high-level European delegation visited Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, calling for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire to de-escalate the conflict and open the door to peaceful resolution.

President Vladimir Putin leads the Russian initiative, proposing talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose administration remains under siege from both military aggression and political pressure. European leaders — including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Polish President Andrzej Duda — are collectively urging Moscow to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also been briefed and, according to UK officials, expressed “full support” for the European ceasefire proposal.

Putin has offered “direct, unconditional” negotiations to achieve what he termed “genuine peace and lasting stability.” This comes in tandem with a 30-day ceasefire proposal from Western leaders, meant to halt all military operations — air, land, and sea — in Ukraine.

The peace talks are set for May 15, pending coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will speak with Putin on Sunday to finalize arrangements.

The talks are expected to take place in Istanbul, a strategic neutral ground that hosted earlier — though ultimately unsuccessful — negotiations in 2022.

With the war entering its third year, both sides have suffered tremendous human and material losses. European leaders see this moment as a crucial opportunity to de-escalate before the summer fighting season, which historically brings heightened violence.

Putin’s sudden openness to dialogue is seen by analysts as a tactical shift, possibly driven by economic pressure, battlefield fatigue, and growing international isolation.

The proposal was announced during a televised Kremlin speech, where Putin insisted Moscow seeks “real negotiations” and blamed Ukraine for ignoring prior peace overtures. The Western-backed ceasefire, meanwhile, has been channeled through multilateral diplomatic efforts, including a joint statement issued in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, President Zelensky has not yet publicly responded to Putin’s offer. Ukrainian officials have historically demanded the full withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied territory — including Crimea and Donbas — as a condition for peace.

Sir Keir Starmer, speaking to the BBC after the Kyiv visit, emphasized the urgency of a humanitarian truce. “This is not a matter of politics but of human survival,” he said. “We are calling for a ceasefire not for negotiation leverage, but to stop the bloodshed now.”

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov welcomed Europe’s proposals as “noteworthy,” but warned that Western pressure tactics would be “counterproductive.” He accused European leaders of adopting a “combative rather than conciliatory tone.”

Despite Moscow’s professed willingness for talks, Russia reiterated its long-standing condition: that any sustained truce must include a halt to Western military support for Ukraine — something NATO members have firmly rejected.

The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukrainian territory. Initial peace talks collapsed within weeks, and the conflict evolved into a prolonged war of attrition. Attempts at temporary truces — including over Orthodox Easter and other religious holidays — have failed, with both sides accusing each other of hundreds of ceasefire violations.