ALASKA, USA — Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet today in Alaska for high-stakes talks on ending the long-running war in Ukraine — a conflict that has deeply destabilized Europe and sent shockwaves through the global economy.

The meeting, described by diplomatic sources as “critical but contentious,” will focus on proposals for a political settlement to the war. Trump is reportedly prepared to put forward a plan under which Ukraine would relinquish certain territories currently contested, while regaining control of other regions.

Putin, however, has signaled resistance to any deal that does not meet his own stringent conditions — including the dismantling of Ukraine’s military, halting all foreign military aid, ceasing attacks on Russian targets, and other demands Kyiv considers unacceptable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected the idea of giving up even a fraction of Ukraine’s land, declaring that “no inch of our territory will ever be surrendered or negotiated away.” He has warned that any peace agreement made without Ukraine’s consent would be illegitimate and unsustainable.

Analysts say the Alaska summit will test whether both Moscow and Washington are willing to make concessions, or if entrenched positions will leave the war grinding on into its next phase.

More updates are expected as the meeting unfolds.