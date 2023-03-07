Puntland Vice President Weighs In On Lasanod Conflict

Puntland state Vice President Ahmed Elmi Osman discerned with his senior stating that the region is part of an ongoing fight in the contentious Las anod region despite the president voicing the opposite.

The second in command also expressed his gratitude to those that partaking in the fight against Somaliland. He termed the shelling of social amenities centres as genocide.

Earlier on, the Puntland state President had stated the region is not part of the ongoing debacle in Las anod.

In weeks of ferocious fighting, the director of a hospital in Las Anod, a disputable border town in Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland estimates that 200 people have been killed and hundreds more have been injured.

The Somaliland army has been engaged in conflict with clan militias over control of Las Anod for about a month now.

The town has been under the control of Somaliland since 2008, which seceded from Somalia thirty years ago, but the local clans want to be governed by Somalia’s federal government.

Fighting has continued despite local and international calls for a cease-fire, raising concerns about a potential humanitarian crisis in the contested region amid a severe drought that has already had an impact on thousands of people.

