The Vice President of Puntland State, Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, welcomed a high-level delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), led by Mr. Manish Das, at the Presidential Palace in Garoowe.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the partnership between Puntland and ICRC, with a primary focus on addressing the ongoing humanitarian needs in the region.

The discussions centered around the support of displaced communities from the Calmiskaad mountain areas, which are currently affected by the “Hillaac” military operation. The Vice President emphasized the importance of collaboration in providing aid and assistance to those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Both sides explored ways in which the ICRC can further contribute to the relief efforts and assist in alleviating the challenges faced by the displaced populations.

The meeting was also attended by key Puntland officials, including the Ministers of Planning and Relief, the Director-General of the Presidency, and the Head of Project Monitoring and Implementation in the Puntland Government.

This engagement underscores the ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid and the importance of international partnerships in addressing the region’s pressing challenges.