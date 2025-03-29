Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, Vice President of Puntland, participated in the official launch ceremony of the Dahab Power & Water Company, a newly established utility service provider based in Garowe, the capital of Puntland.

During his address at the event, Vice President Lugatoor highlighted Puntland’s commitment to supporting and encouraging investments and business ventures in the region.

He emphasized that the Puntland Government is dedicated to creating an environment conducive to investment, welcoming all individuals and companies seeking to invest in the country.

He also commended the business entrepreneurs behind the successful establishment of the new electricity and water company, acknowledging their contribution to the region’s infrastructure development.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of Puntland’s legislative body, regional authorities from Nugaal, the Garoowe district administration, as well as various members of the local community.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the provision of essential services to the people of Garowe and contribute to the overall development of Puntland.