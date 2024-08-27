GAROWE, Puntland — Puntland security forces have seized a cache of sophisticated “suicide” drones, marking the first instance of such weaponry being uncovered in Somalia.

The discovery, which includes five drones, has significant implications for the ongoing conflict in the region and raises concerns about the evolving tactics of insurgent groups.

The Puntland authorities arrested seven individuals during the operation, believed to be affiliated with Al-Shabaab or ISIS-Somalia. The suspects were apprehended while transporting the drones in a convoy between Garowe and Galkayo, following intelligence reports from Puntland military sources.

The seized drones, capable of delivering precise and destructive strikes, were reportedly smuggled through the busy port of Bosaso. These devices, used extensively in conflicts such as those in Yemen and Ukraine, are notable for their ability to evade radar and perform targeted attacks. The drones are suspected to have been locally modified from commercially available components to enhance their lethality.

The operation took place recently, with the seizure and arrests conducted during a raid that followed detailed intelligence gathering. The timing of the discovery is particularly significant given the increasing threats from insurgent groups in Somalia.

The drones were intercepted in a convoy traveling between Garowe and Galkayo, two key locations in Puntland. The smuggling route through Bosaso highlights the challenges of securing Somalia’s porous borders.

The discovery of these drones is alarming because it represents a significant escalation in the capabilities of insurgent groups in Somalia. Suicide drones are a relatively new threat in the region and are valued for their precision and ability to target high-value assets with minimal warning. This development suggests a potential increase in the sophistication of attacks by Al-Shabaab and ISIS-Somalia, posing new challenges for Puntland’s security forces.

Analysis by a weapons expert revealed that the drones are improvised assemblies constructed from off-the-shelf components. Their lightweight and skeletal frames indicate local modifications to enable them to carry explosive payloads. This adaptation transforms them into advanced weaponry capable of conducting precision strikes.

The presence of these drones underscores a broader trend of technological escalation in conflict zones. Suicide drones, previously seen in conflicts in Yemen and Ukraine, are now emerging in Somalia, reflecting a disturbing trend of advanced weaponry reaching insurgent groups. This development follows reports of a potential alliance between Al-Shabaab and Houthi rebels in Yemen, which could enhance the insurgents’ capabilities.

The seizure of these drones has prompted Puntland authorities to intensify security measures, including increased nighttime operations and extended security agency hours in Garowe. This response is part of a broader strategy to address recent Al-Shabaab infiltrations and counter the growing sophistication of insurgent tactics.

While drone strikes have been a cornerstone of counterterrorism efforts in Somalia, primarily conducted by the U.S. and recently by Türkiye, the arrival of suicide drones represents a new challenge.

The U.S. and Türkiye have used drones to target Al-Shabaab leaders and disrupt operations, but the effectiveness of these strikes is debated. Concerns over civilian casualties and the group’s ability to adapt and replace lost leaders highlight the complexities of using drone warfare as a sole strategy.