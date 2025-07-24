GAROWE – Puntland’s regional government has issued a strongly worded statement in response to accusations from the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), which claimed that Puntland authorities had “pirated” and hijacked a weapons-laden vessel off the northeastern coast.

In a press release issued late last night, Puntland expressed deep regret over what it described as “irresponsible and baseless claims” from the FGS. The dispute centers around the ship MV SEA WORLD, which Puntland maritime security forces intercepted off the coast of Bareeda, Bari region, after it reportedly lingered suspiciously in Somali waters.

According to Puntland’s account, local fishermen were the first to board the vessel, before Puntland’s Coast Guard took full control, preventing what they claimed could have been looting or loss of critical cargo.

The statement emphasized that the MV SEA WORLD was loaded exclusively with military equipment, not commercial cargo, contradicting earlier reports from the federal authorities. Puntland noted that both businessmen from Mogadishu and the Turkish Ambassador had reached out regarding the cargo — each asserting an interest in the shipment.

“We find it irresponsible and dangerous for the federal government to refer to Puntland as pirates. Our forces acted within the law to secure a suspicious vessel off our coast and prevent potential armed escalation or civilian interference,” the statement read.

Puntland insists that no act of piracy or hijacking occurred, but rather a lawful security intervention, aimed at preserving national safety and maritime order.

The incident appears to highlight deeper tensions between Somalia’s central government and Puntland, especially on matters of security jurisdiction, arms control, and maritime sovereignty. While the FGS sees the seizure as illegal, Puntland paints it as a legitimate enforcement action.

As of now, the final ownership of the weapons remains unclear, and both sides appear entrenched in their respective narratives.