GAROWE, Puntland – The semi-autonomous regional administration of Puntland has issued a strong and unequivocal rejection of the National Consultative Conference recently announced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, citing what it describes as unconstitutional and unilateral amendments to Somalia’s provisional constitution.

On June 7, 2025, Puntland’s Minister of Information, Hon. Mohamud Aydid Dirir, held a press briefing in Garowe, the region’s capital, stating that Puntland will not participate in the federal government’s political dialogue initiative unless Villa Somalia reverses the controversial constitutional changes made without broad national consensus.

According to Minister Dirir, Puntland’s opposition stems from what it views as a breach of trust and violation of the constitutional order. The federal government, he said, made “unilateral and politically motivated” amendments to key articles of the provisional constitution—especially those governing the electoral framework and power-sharing—without the input or approval of federal member states.

“The current administration must realize that its mandate is ending. We need an agreed-upon transitional electoral framework based on the original consensus constitution. No administration can extend its term by rewriting the constitution to suit its political agenda,” said Minister Dirir.

He added that the letter of invitation to the dialogue lacked clarity about who was formally invited, raising concerns about transparency and inclusivity.

Federal Government of Somalia, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who announced a major national political conference set to begin on June 15, 2025, in Mogadishu.

Puntland State, led by President Said Abdullahi Deni, which has maintained a politically distant stance from Villa Somalia for several months.

Other key actors : Political opposition parties, former presidents, civil society groups, and international observers—many of whom are closely watching the unfolding developments.

The proposed dialogue is scheduled to be held in Mogadishu. However, with Puntland opting out and other groups expressing concern, its inclusivity and effectiveness remain in doubt.

Tensions between Puntland and the Federal Government have steadily escalated over the past two years. Puntland walked away from the federal electoral process in 2023, citing lack of consultation, and has since pushed for a more decentralized federal model. In early 2025, Villa Somalia oversaw amendments to the provisional constitution, including new electoral rules and term limit definitions, which were passed with support from allied federal member states and MPs loyal to the executive.

Puntland and several opposition leaders denounced the process as illegitimate, arguing that it violated the spirit of the 2012 federal agreement that governs power-sharing and resource distribution in Somalia.

Puntland insists that it is not against dialogue—but that any national political discussion must be based on mutual respect, inclusion, and adherence to the original federal framework. The state demands:

A reversal of recent constitutional changes, A new roadmap for inclusive elections, and A national conference where all federal units and political stakeholders are equally represented.

Unless these conditions are met, Puntland has made it clear it will continue to boycott federal initiatives and explore autonomous political pathways.

The standoff between Puntland and the Federal Government reflects broader concerns about the direction of Somalia’s state-building process. With elections on the horizon and mounting pressure from both domestic and international partners for a unified path forward, Somalia faces a critical test of its fragile federalism.