Garowe, Puntland — In a bold and confrontational address marking the 27th anniversary of Puntland’s founding, President Said Abdullahi Deni didn’t mince words. From national security to intergovernmental relations, Deni used the spotlight to issue a sharp rebuke to the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), accusing it of political sabotage at a time when the country faces grave threats from extremist groups.

Speaking late last night in Garowe, President Deni began by congratulating the people of Puntland on the occasion of August 1st, a day commemorating the establishment of Puntland in 1998. He praised the resilience of Puntlanders, particularly as the region remains locked in battle against insurgent groups like ISIS and Al-Shabaab.

“This year’s anniversary comes at a time when we are engaged in a bitter struggle against the enemies of peace and development,” he said.

The celebratory tone shifted quickly as Deni launched into a pointed critique of the Somali Federal Government. He accused the Mogadishu-based leadership of deliberately creating instability across Somalia, undermining regional administrations, and ignoring the threat posed by terrorist groups.

“It is shameful and deeply unfortunate that, at a time when extremist groups are wreaking havoc on our people, the federal government is busy stoking political tensions instead of uniting the nation,” Deni declared.

While he didn’t name names, the message was clear: Puntland is frustrated with what it sees as a federal government more interested in consolidating power than confronting shared threats.

Pivoting back to a message of regional empowerment, Deni called on Puntland’s citizens to stay vigilant, protect their hard-won peace, and invest in the development of their own territories. He emphasized the need to rely on local resources and to foster unity in the face of both internal and external pressures.

“We must trust in ourselves, in our people, and in the untapped wealth of our land,” Deni said. “Security, development, and unity are not things to be imported — they must be built from within.”

Deni’s speech comes amid ongoing tensions between Puntland and the FGS over issues like resource sharing, constitutional reform, and the upcoming federal elections. Puntland has increasingly positioned itself as an autonomous voice critical of the center, calling for genuine federalism rather than what it views as creeping centralization from Mogadishu.