GAROWE, PUNTLAND – More than 23,700 secondary school students in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region are sitting for their final national examinations beginning Saturday, in what education officials describe as a critical moment in the region’s ongoing push to reform and modernize its education system.

According to the Puntland Ministry of Education, exams are being conducted in 150 examination centers across 30 districts, making this one of the most logistically complex education events in Puntland’s recent history. The participants include Grade 12 students from both public and private schools in Puntland. The Ministry of Education has deployed invigilators, security personnel, and administrative staff to ensure the integrity of the exam process.

While the Federal Government of Somalia also administers national exams across other regions, Puntland has for over two decades independently overseen its own standardized secondary school assessments. This autonomy is seen as a reflection of the region’s long-standing commitment to self-governance in education and a localized approach to curriculum and evaluation standards. Puntland officials stress that this approach enables the regional government to tailor education policies to local needs while striving to align with national and international standards.

In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of Education confirmed that it had completed all necessary preparations to ensure the security, transparency, and smooth facilitation of the exams.

“We are fully committed to creating an environment where students can demonstrate their true academic potential,” said a senior official. “These exams are more than just assessments—they are a stepping stone to future opportunities.”

Security forces have been deployed to prevent cheating and unauthorized disruptions, while local media and civil society groups are expected to monitor the process to ensure compliance with examination standards.

The 2025 examination season coincides with broader education reforms in Puntland aimed at improving learning outcomes, increasing access to quality education, and enhancing teacher training. The region is also working on digitizing exam records and integrating technology-based learning platforms, as part of a strategic vision to modernize the sector.

Education experts view these exams as a barometer of the reforms’ effectiveness, especially in preparing students for higher education and vocational careers. Results from the exams are expected to be released in mid-July 2025, with top-performing students eligible for government scholarships and potential admission into local and international universities.

As Puntland continues to assert its educational independence, officials say the region remains open to collaboration with national and international education stakeholders, provided that local priorities are respected. Puntland’s 2025 national exams serve as both a milestone in educational achievement and a symbol of regional autonomy, reflecting the region’s deep-rooted emphasis on self-directed development in one of Somalia’s most stable territories.