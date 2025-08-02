Garowe, Puntland — The Deputy President of Puntland, Ilyaas Cismaan Lugatoor, has made a bold declaration: Puntland is the administration that liberated the city of Lasanod from Somaliland’s control on February 6, 2025.

Speaking publicly on the matter, Lugatoor detailed Puntland’s military and humanitarian contributions to the operation, stating that 97 military vehicles were deployed as part of the campaign and that he personally authorized the deployment — without even consulting clan elders.

“I deployed 97 armored vehicles and placed our forces in Lasanod myself. I didn’t even consult with the Ugaas. It was a decision driven by responsibility, not politics,” Lugatoor said.

He also claimed that Puntland funded the medical treatment for nearly 2,000 people wounded during the intense clashes in Lasanod. These injured civilians were reportedly treated in Garowe, the capital of Puntland.

“I signed the release of funds for all their medical care. These are our people,” he emphasized.

Lugatoor, who describes himself as the second most senior leader among Puntland’s 5 million people, made clear that he considers himself a direct representative of Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC). He pledged rapid responses to all grievances and development needs emerging from those regions.

“Every community’s needs will be addressed. Right now, health centers are being launched, followed by new schools. The digging of water wells is also underway,” he said.

Lugatoor also revealed that project restrictions previously placed on SSC regions have now been lifted, allowing Puntland to move forward with public service investments in health, education, and infrastructure.

Puntland claims credit for liberating Lasanod from Somaliland on Feb 6, 2025.

97 military vehicles were deployed in the offensive.

Deputy President Lugatoor personally financed treatment for 2,000 injured civilians.

Puntland is now focusing on basic services in SSC regions : health, education, and water access.

Lugatoor declares himself as the voice and representative of SSC inside Puntland’s leadership.

This statement could further fuel regional political tension, especially between Puntland, Somaliland, and the newly revived SSC-Khaatumo movement. But for Lugatoor, the message is clear: “We showed up, we liberated, and now we rebuild.”