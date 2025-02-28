Puntland Security Forces have successfully seized a significant cache of 2,000 homemade rockets that were intended for use by Daesh militants in their efforts to target both civilians and the security forces.

The operation took place in the Calmiskaad mountains of the Bari region, a strategic area where ongoing anti-terror operations are being conducted to eliminate Daesh militants from the region.

In addition to the rockets, Puntland forces were able to capture makeshift manufacturing plants used by the militants to produce these homemade weapons. This seizure marks a major success in the ongoing fight against Daesh, significantly disrupting the group’s ability to carry out attacks in the region.

The recent operation is part of broader efforts by Puntland to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure the safety and security of local communities.

Puntland forces have been making notable progress in the past few days, with increased gains in their operations targeting Daesh in the Bari region.

This success demonstrates the effectiveness of the Puntland forces in countering terrorism and safeguarding the region against extremist threats.