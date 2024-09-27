Puntland Security Forces apprehended Abdiqani Dayib Awnur Soolle, a suspected Somali pirate linked to the hijacking of the MV Abdalla earlier this year.

According to police reports, Soolle was arrested in the Eyl district and surrounding areas, where he had been hiding.

The operation was made possible by intelligence gathered on the suspect, marking Soolle’s arrest as the third related to the MV Abdalla case since the ship was taken hostage in March.

In June, Puntland police, alongside Somali security forces, carried out an anti-piracy operation in Galkayo, leading to the capture of Abshir Abdi Kheyre Jowfe, the alleged commander behind the MV Abdalla hijacking.

The MV Abdalla was seized on March 12, 2024, while transporting 23 Bangladeshi crew members. The pirates fortified the vessel with heavy weaponry to deter any rescue attempts. The crew was held for several weeks before negotiations led to their release, following a $5 million ransom payment.