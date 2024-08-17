Puntland state executed ten Al-Shabaab militants by firing squad early Saturday morning in Galkayo.

The militants were sentenced to death by a military court after being found guilty of crimes, including the murder of civilians and government officials, which occurred nearly three years ago.

This execution marks a crucial moment in Puntland’s ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab, a militant group responsible for a myriad of violent attacks throughout Somalia.

The group has historically targeted both civilians and military personnel, instilling fear and instability in the region.

Firing squads for convicted militants are not uncommon in Puntland, a tactic used by the authorities to deter further violence and assert control.

The executions follow a recent prison break at Galkayo prison on August 5, where several Al-Shabaab members escaped.

Among those fugitives are Abdiqani Saleban Jama, Abdullahi Faisal Hussein, and Abdirahman Awil Mohamed, all of whom were considered highly dangerous and previously sentenced to death for serious offenses, including multiple murders and bombings.

Puntland authorities have launched a manhunt for these escapees, emphasizing their commitment to public safety.

As part of this effort, a $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to their capture.