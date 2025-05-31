On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2025, Professor Dr. Cusmaan Maxamuud Dufle, a senior medical consultant in Somalia, has issued a strong warning against the manipulative strategies used by the tobacco and nicotine industry. This year’s global theme, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO), is “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products”, aiming to raise awareness about how these industries attract young people through appealing flavors, packaging, and misleading promotions.

Globally, an estimated 1.25 billion people use tobacco products, with 80% living in developing countries. Tobacco use — whether through cigarettes, cigars, vapes, shisha, or smokeless forms — remains a leading cause of preventable death, responsible for approximately 8 million deaths annually, including over 1.2 million due to second-hand smoke exposure.

Tobacco contains over 400 harmful chemicals, including 70 known carcinogens such as tar, arsenic, benzene, and carbon monoxide. Nicotine, the addictive component, affects both the brain and body, making quitting difficult.

Tobacco use is linked to at least 25 major diseases, including:

Heart disease and stroke (20–30%)

Lung diseases like COPD, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis

Cancers of the lungs, throat, mouth, esophagus , pancreas, liver, stomach, kidneys, bladder, colon, and reproductive organs

Infertility in both men and women — with up to 85% of male smokers facing erectile dysfunction

Pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, low birth weight, and infant death

Mental health effects, such as anxiety, poor sleep, memory loss, and irritability

It also contributes to vision and hearing loss, gum and dental diseases, and skin discoloration.

Exposure to second-hand smoke, particularly in homes or public spaces, increases the risk of illness by 25–30%. WHO has called for strict bans on smoking in public areas and advertising on media platforms. Tax increases on tobacco are also recommended to curb usage.

The Somali ContextIn Somalia, tobacco use has surged over the past 30 years due to civil unrest and instability. Smoking, particularly among youth and users of shisha, poses a growing public health crisis.

Prof. Dufle urges Somali communities and organizations to resist the influence of tobacco companies targeting youth with flavored products. He emphasizes that Islam forbids self-harm, quoting verses from the Qur’an that call for the protection of life.

“Do not throw yourselves into destruction with your own hands… And do not kill yourselves. Indeed, Allah is Most Merciful to you.”

— Qur’an (Al-Baqarah: 195, An-Nisa: 29)

Prof. Dr. Cusmaan Maxamuud Dufle, M.D.

Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology & Hepatology

Mogadishu, Somalia