The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, has today concluded his historic four-day visit to Lasanod, the capital of the Sool region, and returned to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, where he received a warm welcome from government officials and members of the public.

Prime Minister Hamza, who embarked on the significant peace and unity mission on April 12, laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Lasanod and officially inaugurated others.

He commended the local administration and the community for their strong commitment to preserving the unity of the Somali nation and its people.

The Prime Minister’s Peace and Unity Visit concluded successfully, marking a positive step toward reinforcing national solidarity and regional development.