Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre returned to Mogadishu on Friday after an overseas visit, where he was received at Aden Adde International Airport by members of his cabinet.

Government sources confirmed that the Prime Minister had spent the past several days in Türkiye, though the administration did not disclose the purpose of the trip or the outcomes of his meetings abroad.

The return comes against the backdrop of growing political pressure at home. Members of the House of the People have recently been preparing a motion of no confidence against Hamza’s government, saying they are waiting for the opening of the upcoming parliamentary session to table it.

Since taking office, Prime Minister Hamza’s administration has been tasked with accelerating progress on key priorities — including improving security, preparing for elections, and drafting legislation for submission to parliament.

Political observers say the coming weeks could prove pivotal for Hamza’s leadership, as he navigates both parliamentary scrutiny and the pressing governance challenges facing Somalia.