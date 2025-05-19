Mogadishu, Somalia —In a pivotal move aimed at reinforcing Somalia’s path toward peace, security, and democratic governance, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, convened a strategic high-level meeting with key representatives of Somali youth. The focus: mobilizing young people as central actors in the country’s national defense strategy and preparations for inclusive, citizen-driven elections.

Held in the capital Mogadishu, the meeting brought together youth leaders, civil society actors, and members of the government’s electoral and security sectors. Prime Minister Barre addressed the audience with a firm commitment to integrating Somali youth more meaningfully into both national security efforts and the ongoing political transformation of the country.

During the session, the Prime Minister reiterated that Somali youth—who constitute over 70% of the population—hold the power to shape the nation’s future through civic engagement, political participation, and active defense of the homeland.

“The youth are not only the backbone of our society but also the engine of progress and the guardians of Somalia’s democratic aspirations,” said Prime Minister Hamza. “We must empower them with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to protect our sovereignty and take part in shaping our democratic institutions.”

This outreach comes at a critical juncture as Somalia accelerates plans for universal suffrage elections by 2026, moving away from clan-based selection systems toward a one-person, one-vote framework. The country is also intensifying security reforms to counter persistent threats from extremist groups like Al-Shabaab, which continue to challenge national unity and governance.

Youth, often at the frontline of both hope and hardship in Somalia, are seen as a transformative force capable of shifting the country’s trajectory away from cycles of violence and political stagnation.

The dialogue explored several core themes:

National Defense Participation: Strategies to involve youth in national defense , not just as soldiers but as contributors to peacebuilding, community resilience, and counter-extremism.

Electoral Engagement: Education campaigns and civic training programs to ensure young voters are informed, active, and represented in upcoming elections.

Youth Empowerment Programs: Investment in education, employment, and entrepreneurship to reduce vulnerability to radicalization and boost civic leadership.

Government representatives also highlighted upcoming initiatives to expand youth involvement in decision-making at both local and national levels, including potential legislative reforms and funding for youth-led organizations.

Besides the Prime Minister, the meeting was attended by:

Officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Members of the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC)

Prominent youth activists, students, and entrepreneurs

Representatives from the Somali Police Force and Ministry of Internal Security

Participants praised the initiative as a timely and meaningful engagement, with many youth leaders calling for sustained dialogue and action beyond symbolic meetings.

“We are ready to serve, not only in uniform but with our ideas and energy. The government must trust us with responsibility and resources,” said Nasteho Hassan, a university student and youth activist.

The Prime Minister concluded the meeting with a call for immediate follow-up actions, including the formation of a youth consultative task force to advise on defense and election matters. He also promised increased support for grassroots campaigns promoting political participation among youth across all regions of Somalia.

This is not the first time Prime Minister Hamza has turned to youth as strategic partners. Since taking office in 2022, he has consistently advocated for generational inclusion in governance and has launched several development initiatives targeting education, digital skills, and job creation for young people.

In Somalia’s post-conflict context, where youth are disproportionately affected by unemployment, displacement, and extremist recruitment, such efforts are seen as not only inclusive but essential for long-term national stability.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s engagement with Somali youth signals a deepening recognition of their role in building a peaceful, democratic Somalia. As the country prepares for historic electoral milestones and continues to battle internal security threats, the active participation of youth may prove decisive in securing the future Somalis have long fought for.