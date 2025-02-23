The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, who attended the event marking the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the Somali Correctional Forces, extended his congratulations to the various branches of the forces.

The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role the Somali Correctional Forces play in the reform of the military and the development of the justice system, working on rehabilitating prisoners, providing education, and ensuring the security of the country’s prisons.

“I extend my congratulations to all the Senior Officers, Officers, Deputy Officers, the Command Staff of the Somali Correctional Forces, their spouses, and children. I wish you all the best and hope you continue the noble work you are doing for our people and our nation,” said Prime Minister Hamza.

During the anniversary event, Prime Minister Hamza also inaugurated a new hospital built by the Correctional Forces. He emphasized that his government would focus on addressing the various needs of the force.

On another note, the Prime Minister praised the brave Puntland soldiers who are fighting against the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS).

He promised that the Somali government would fully support them, and that the Somali people stand with them both in strength and resources.