In a formal ceremony held today at the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre presided over the official handover of duties from the outgoing Second Deputy Prime Minister, Abdisalam H. Dhay, to the newly appointed Second Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Jibril Abdirashid Haji.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Barre expressed his sincere gratitude to Abdisalam H. Dhay for his dedicated service and contributions to the government throughout his tenure.

The Prime Minister highlighted Dhay’s commitment to national development and praised his efforts in supporting key government initiatives during a critical period.

“We are grateful for the leadership and diligence that Mr. Abdisalam Dhay demonstrated while serving in this important role,” said PM Barre. “His dedication to public service has had a positive impact, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

The Prime Minister also welcomed Hon. Jibril Abdirashid Haji to his new position and expressed full confidence in his ability to effectively carry out the responsibilities entrusted to him.

PM Barre emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration as the government continues to address national priorities.

“I have full trust in Hon. Jibril’s capability and leadership. I am confident that he will contribute meaningfully to our ongoing efforts to serve the Somali people and build a stronger, more unified nation,” he added.

The ceremony marks a smooth and respectful transition within the highest levels of government, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to effective governance and continuity of leadership.