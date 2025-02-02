The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, today received the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Mr. Rowaid Adil Mohamed, at his office. The meeting focused on strengthening the longstanding brotherly ties between Somalia and Palestine.

Prime Minister Hamza congratulated Ambassador Rowaid Adil Mohamed on his new role and reaffirmed Somalia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

He emphasized Somalia’s commitment to the historic right of Palestinians to freedom and independence, stating that the Somali government firmly opposes the displacement of the Palestinian people.

In response, Ambassador Rowaid Adil Mohamed expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government of Somalia for its consistent solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He highlighted the deep appreciation among Palestinians for the brotherly support extended by both the Somali government and its people.

The meeting underscored the shared values and mutual support between the two nations, as Somalia continues to stand in solidarity with Palestine in its pursuit of justice and self-determination.