The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Friday chaired an urgent security meeting to review the current security situation in Mogadishu and surrounding regions, as well as to strategize ongoing military operations aimed at eradicating the Al-Shabaab insurgent group.

During the session, Prime Minister Hamza underscored the government’s commitment to intensifying military operations against the Al-Shabaab militants who continue to operate in certain regions of Somalia. He noted that these operations are critical to securing the safety and stability of the country.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that the Somali people are now presented with a pivotal moment to eliminate the Al-Shabaab threat, as the insurgent group is on the brink of defeat.

He called on all Somali citizens to unite in the fight against terrorism and support the government’s efforts to restore peace and security across the nation. In particular, he directed security agencies to strengthen measures to safeguard the capital and other key areas.

The meeting also commended the ongoing efforts of the Somali National Army (SNA) and local security forces, highlighting their continued success in weakening and displacing Al-Shabaab militants.

These efforts have been integral in reducing the group’s capacity to terrorize Somali citizens, with significant progress made in restoring order and security to affected areas.

Prime Minister Hamza reiterated the government’s determination to maintain a sustained and coordinated effort in combating Al-Shabaab, with a clear focus on ensuring that the group is entirely dismantled from Somali territory.

The Federal Government remains resolute in its mission to ensure lasting peace and stability for the people of Somalia, with continued collaboration from the Somali people and international partners.